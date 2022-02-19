KENORA – NEWS – On February 17, 2022, members of the Kenora OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), Kenora OPP Detachment and Treaty Three Police Service executed several search warrants as a result of a four month investigation dubbed, “Project Fenshaw”. The purpose of this project was to disrupt the drug trafficking network in the City of Kenora and surrounding area.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a person of interest observed leaving a residence on Kendall Inlet Road.

Lorne McGuffin, 63 of Kenora, ON was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA). McGuffin has been held for a bail hearing.

Police attended the residence on Kendall Inlet Road and executed a CDSA Warrant.

Barry Harper, 55 of Kenora ON was arrested and charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a controlled substance, (Morphine) contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of the Proceeds of Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Harper was released on conditions.

Police attended a Bunny Road residence and executed a second warrant.

A further person of interest was located by uniform members on Mikana Way and placed under arrest. Lea Cameron, 65 of Kenora, ON was charged for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA. Cameron was released on conditions.

As a result of the warrants several items were seized including, two motor vehicles as offence related property, cell phones, over 1000 grams of cocaine with a street value of $110,700.00 , morphine pills, a quantity of cash and trafficking paraphernalia including scales, clear baggies and cutting agent.

The Kenora Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) are continuing with this investigation in conjunction with the Kenora Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), Kenora OPP Detachment and Treaty Three Police Service.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.