Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Nipigon, Schreiber, Marathon and Rossport. Travel along Highway 17 is very likely to be impacted. 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is forecast starting Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday.

The cause is a low pressure system is expected to track eastward across the region on Sunday bringing heavy snow and gusty winds.

3:39 AM EST Saturday 19 February 2022

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Hazardous winter conditions expected this evening and Sunday. Snow at times heavy. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm possible. Southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h resulting in significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Impacts: Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.