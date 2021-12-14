THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 UPDATE – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Lakehead Public Schools confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School in Thunder Bay.

At this time, two individuals associated with the school have tested positive for COVID-19. The public health investigation has shown that at least one of these individuals likely acquired the virus in the school setting.

Other individuals who may have been exposed (high-risk contacts) will be contacted by public health. Impacted classes and cohorts have been dismissed. Public health, the school and school board continue to work together to investigate and manage this situation. Additional measures will be taken as needed. The school remains open at this time.