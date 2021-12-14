KENORA – COVID-19 UPDATE – As the omicron variant spreads across the globe, Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) strongly recommends against travel outside of Northwestern Ontario over the holidays.

“I ask that anyone who was planning to travel rethinks their plans. The omicron variant is extremely transmissible and now is an opportunity to slow down the introduction of this variant into our region,” says Dr. Young Hoon.

“Anyone who does travel outside of the region should consider limiting non-essential contact with others for 10 days after returning home. Only participating in essential activities like work or school after returning home will help to reduce the spread if you are exposed to the virus while away. Be aware that this recommendation impacts extracurricular activities, as they are not considered to be essential,” explains Dr. Young Hoon. “Those travelling into our region for the holidays are also asked to limit all non-essential contact while here”.

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines helps protect against getting infected by the omicron variant. To ensure the public have access to the vaccine, NWHU will be increasing vaccine clinics over the holidays later this week. Anyone aged 50 or older who has not yet had a booster dose should book an appointment if their second dose was at least 24 weeks ago, while those aged 18+ can book an appointment now into a clinic for January on a date that is at least 24 weeks since their second dose.