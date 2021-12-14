DRYDEN – NEWS – On December 10th, 2021 at approximately 11:06 a.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Ignace Detachment were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17.

Officers observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The motor vehicle failed to stop for officers.

Due to public safety concerns the officers discontinued the traffic stop.

The motor vehicle was later located on Highway 17, Zealand Township (east of Dryden) at which time police conducted a traffic stop on the motor vehicle. The motor vehicle pulled over at this time.

Further investigation revealed that the lone occupant of the motor vehicle was operating a stolen motor vehicle and had in their possession a large quantity of cocaine, valued at approximately $500,000 and Canadian Currency.

As a result of the investigation; Jessie THERA, 28 years of age from Winnipeg, Manitoba has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – Criminal Code 355(a)

Flight from peace officer – Criminal Code 320.17

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(1)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Jessie THERA remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs in Dryden, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.