Thunder Bay – NEWS – Daylight savings time will end at 02:00 am on Sunday.

This ritual where clocks spring forward an hour in the spring and fall back an hour in the fall happens across Ontario twice a year.

For many people it has traditionally been a real pain, as setting clocks on some electronic devices was a challenge.

Fortunately today, your computer, tablet, laptop and smartphone all change automatically.

Many people today question the logic of daylight savings time.