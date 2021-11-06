Thunder Bay – TECH – It did not take long. Apple says it has fixed a problem that was causing some Intel based processor Macs to freeze up after upgrading to the latest software Monterey.

“We have identified and fixed an issue with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip that prevented a very small number of users from booting up their Mac after updating macOS. The updated firmware is now included with the existing macOS updates. Any users impacted by this issue can contact Apple Support for assistance.”

The company says that it was only a small number of users who were impacted.

Apple has now updated the latest Monterey software to include the need T2 firmware upgrade.