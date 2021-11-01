Thunder Bay – NEWS – The CBC has been changing the corporation’s stand on social media.

This started last July when CBC started as an experiment, to turn off comments on their posts on social media sites like Facebook. The one month experiment was extended until October 31st.

Today, November 1, 2021, CBC states that the comments on Facebook posts will remain closed.

CBC states: “From June 16 to October 31, 2021, we ran an experiment to document the impacts of closing Facebook comments on our news posts, in order to make an informed decision about how best to serve our audience and our mandate. Based on the results of that experiment, CBC will continue to keep comments closed on posts of news content on its CBC-branded Facebook pages. Canadians can still engage with CBC content via the comment sections on CBC.ca.”

This move has been called censorship by some.

However CBC says we were able to draw the following conclusions from this test: