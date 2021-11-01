Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 1100-block of Lincoln Street following reports of a break and enter just before 9:30 am on Saturday, October 30th.

Reports to police indicated that several individuals had allegedly broken into an apartment unit and were possibly still at the scene as police approached.

When officers arrived, a male suspect attempted to physically prevent them from entering the home by holding the door closed. Despite his efforts, officers were able to enter the apartment unit.

Police Suspected Another Home Takeover by Drug Dealers

Four individuals were located inside. The officer’s investigation revealed that the apartment was the scene of a home take-over in progress. Further investigation also revealed the individuals involved in the home takeover were suspected of trafficking narcotics.

Officers located a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl and cash.

The four accused were taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Carter Drew CADE, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Break and Enter with Intent

Zumeel HAMILTON, 18, of Whitby, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Break and Enter with Intent

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Jasiah Iron MCNICOLLS, 18, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Break and Enter with Intent

Laurel Beth RISTIMAKI, 40, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Break and Enter with Intent

• Identity Fraud – Avoid Arrest, Prosecution

All four appeared in bail court on Sunday, October 31 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.