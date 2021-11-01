Thunder Bay – NEWS – On October 26, 2021, the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Hwy 11-17 west of Bylunds Pit Road in the Township of Dawson Road Lots. Police were advised that one of the occupants was in possession of a handgun.

Police attended the scene and located two occupants of the vehicle with minor injuries. Both were placed under arrest and transported to hospital for further medical evaluation.

These individuals were familiar to each other and as such police believe this to be an isolated incident.

A search of the scene produced a firearm which was seized. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation and once completed additional charges may be warranted.

Nathaniel Joshua MATTHEWS, a 23-year-old from Brampton, ON has been charged with the following Criminal Code Offences:

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, section 92(1)

· Occupant of vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted firearm, section 94

· Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, section 95(1)

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition section, 92(2)

· Careless use of a firearm, section 86(1)

· Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, section 244.2(1)(a)

· Assault with a weapon, section 267(a)

· Fail to comply with a release order, section 145(5)(a)

MATTHEWS was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for November 1, 2021 at the Thunder Bay Ontario Court of Justice. The driver has not been charged at the time of this release.

This investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment and Forensic Identifications Services (FIS) under the direction of the North West Region Crime Unit.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted on-line at ontariocrimestoppers.ca