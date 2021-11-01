Northern Energy Prices Climbing

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The price of gasoline is on the minds of all drivers. As winter draws nearer, gasoline prices are continuing to climb across the region.

Perhaps more unnoticed are the prices for a litre of gasoline in Ontario’s far north communities.

In Ontario’s furthest north community, Washaho Cree Nation a litre of the golden liquid is $2.95.

A litre of gasoline is now $2.89 in Deer Lake First Nation.

In Sachigo Lake, a litre of gasoline is at $2.00.

People in Thunder Bay are paying in the city, $1.549 a litre. Our on Fort William First Nation the price is $1.309.

By contrast, in Toronto, the price of a litre of gasoline is $1.379.

The difference of almost twenty cents more for gasoline in Thunder Bay has remained one of the stumbling blocks for the Ford Government.

Both Premier Ford and Minister Rickford have repeated talked over past years about possible price gouging in the North.

Nothing has ever come of that.

With the price of gasoline, and the price of propane likely to climb over the winter, it is going to be expensive in our region.