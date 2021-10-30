Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are two seasons in Thunder Bay, winter and road construction season. Heading to winter the City of Thunder Bay is working to get needed road repairs completed.

The Northbound lane on Simpson Street, between Bethune Street and Ogden Street, will close to through traffic on Monday, November 1, for sewer work. A detour route will be available at Hardisty Street.

Southbound traffic should not be impacted.

The present work is estimated to take two days to complete, but weather conditions and other factors may impact project timelines.

While the road will be closed to through traffic, local traffic will be permitted. Motorists are asked if possible, to avoid the area during the construction period.

Those travelling near the construction zone are asked to use extra caution and obey all posted signage.