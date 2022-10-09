THUNDER BAY – ROADS – 20th Sideroad will be closed beginning Oct. 11 to allow CP to perform track maintenance.

Local access is available from both Arthur Street and Rosslyn Road but no through traffic will be permitted. A detour will be set up to direct motorists to use Trotter Road and Fairview Avenue.

The road is anticipated to reopen on Oct. 14.

Beginning Oct. 11, Main Street will be closed between Fort William Road and Hammond Avenue to allow for the installation of City water works. The road is anticipated to be reopened on Oct. 14.

During the closure all traffic will be required to detour via the Central Avenue overpass, Maureen Street and Hammond Avenue.

Motorists are asked to obey the construction signs, drive with caution, and use alternate routes around the construction zone.

Motorists are asked to obey the construction signs, drive with caution in the area and to contact City Dispatch at 625-2195 if they experience any issues.