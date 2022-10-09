Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region today. The cold spot in Ontario is Armstrong where it is -6.4 ° C. It is -4 at 8:00 am in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay

It is -4 at 8:00 am in Thunder Bay. Skies are clear. Winds will be moderate at up to 15 km/h.

High 11. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. Wind again at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is +3 in Fort Frances at 07:00 am CDT. Mainly cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning is forecast. Those clouds will be clearing out later this morning.

High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clear. Low plus 1.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -1 in Dryden at 07:00 am CDT. A mix of sun and cloud to start your Sunday. Skies will becoming clear near noon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High 10. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies along with an overnight low of zero.

Sachigo Lake

It is at zero this morning in Sachigo Lake at 07:00 am CDT. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this morning.

High 7. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be clearing late this evening. Low plus 2.