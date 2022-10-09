Bluejays Choke in Game Two to Lose Series

TORONTO – SPORTS – Toronto Blue Jay’s playoff excitement is over. The 2022 playoffs came to a swift and heart-breaking end for the Jays and their fans after the team collapsed after building up an 8-1 lead over the Seattle Mariners.

The colossal collapse is going to be one that fans of the Blue Jays will mourn and will scrutinize likely for years into the future.

The Jay’s had lost game one of the best of three and had built up a major lead of 8-1 in the second game. Likely the team and fans alike were starting to think of game three.

However it will be the underdog Seattle Mariners who move on to the next series.

This was the biggest road game comeback in Major League Baseball post-season history.

In their game two win, an 10-9 victory, the Mariners plucked the feathers of the Jays and their fans.

For the Seattle Mariners, who are making their first playoff run in over two decades they now advance to challenge the Houston Astros.