Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A mixed bag of weather across the region for Saturday. There is a chance of snow flurries for Thunder Bay on Saturday night.

Otherwise mostly above seasonal temperatures.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High for Saturday of 13. UV index 2 or low.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 60 per cent chance of snow flurries or rain showers overnight. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low plus 5.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday. There will be a few showers beginning in the afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High for Saturday of 10. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night will see a few rain showers ending near midnight then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 1.

Marten Falls

Cloudy skies for Saturday with fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High for the day of 9. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies with periods of rain beginning in the evening. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the evening. Low plus 1.