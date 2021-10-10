Thunder Bay – NEWS – Synergy North report that there are currently several outages across the city and we are also experiencing network issues with our website and call centre.

Please be advised that crews are working as safely and efficiently as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Heavy rain this morning couple with lightning has shook many houses and buildings.

The Synergy North Website is experiencing issues, but their Twitter account is up and running.

The 24/7 Power Outage Line is 807-343-1111 or toll free 1-833-428-1451. However as stated there are issues in reporting.

