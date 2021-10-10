Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Quite likely most people in the city by looking outside could see significant rainfall in the city this morning along with lightning and thunder.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the city.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Heavy rain with rainfall totals of 40 to 60 mm expected today and tonight.

Rain, at times heavy, is expected today and tonight. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible to give locally even higher rainfall amounts for the areas north of Lake Superior.

There are reports of power outages and some streets have significant rainfall flooding them.