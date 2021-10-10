KAMLOOPS BC – Weather – It is a taste of things to come.

Western Canada is seeing snow this weekend.

A band of snow has set up over the Coquihalla Highway from Merritt to Kamloops, and along with falling freezing levels, will continue to give snow heavy at times and reduced visibilities to elevations near and above 1000 metres today.

Intensity of the snow may fluctuate due to the convective nature of the snow.

The heavy snow is forecast to taper off this evening.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops

Heavy snowfall today.

Total snowfall: 10 to 20 cm.

Location: Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops above the elevation of 1000 metres.

Timespan: Now through this afternoon.