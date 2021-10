Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Did you grab your raincoat? Got your umbrella?

That is the kind of day we are seeing in Thunder Bay.

At 10:00 AM it is raining heavily and there is a thunderstorm.

In the Intercity area, there have been reports of a few power outages.

Streets in parts of the city are becoming waterways.

If you are out driving, be careful, visibility is not fantastic, although the Fog Advisory has been ended. Keep aware of pedestrians, and try to avoid splashing them.