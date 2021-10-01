DRYDEN – NEWS – Late in the evening on Thursday, Dryden Police responded to call for service that resulted in shots fired

Officers attended to a disturbance call at a rural residence in the vicinity of Thunder Lake.

Shortly after arrival, Dryden Police say that a violent encounter occurred involving a male subject at the property resulting in police discharging their firearms.

The subject involved was eventually taken into custody. Both the subject and police officers sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

All involved were treated and released from hospital.

The Provincial Special Investigation Unit (S.I.U.) evoked their investigative mandate as a result of the discharge of firearms.