DRYDEN – Regional News – The City of Dryden will be disbanding the Dryden Police Service. The move came in a 6-1 vote at Dryden Council with only one Council member voting to keep the Dryden Police Service going.

Replacing the Dryden Police Service with a contract to have the OPP take over responsibility is seen by Mayor Wilson and Council as a means of saving money and having more police presence in Dryden.

Dryden expects that this move will save the community money and provide increased policing as well.

The move leaves Thunder Bay as the only city in Western Ontario to still have a municipal police service.