Thunder Bay – WEATHER Update – With forest fires producing smoke, air quality continues to be an issue. Check the latest Wildfire Update here.

There are major heat warnings out in Southern Saskatchewan which are headed east into Manitoba.

Thunder Bay Weather

For Thunder Bay it will be sunny early in the morning as Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives in the city. That will be followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. Hazy conditions will continue on Wednesday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High for Wednesday will be 28 with the Humidex value at 33. The UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday evening will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the evening with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low overnight of 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather

A mix of sun and cloud will great Sioux Lookout for Wednesday. There will be a few showers beginning in the morning. This along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality and visibility. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 in the afternoon. High of 25 for Wednesday with the Humidex value at 29.

Partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening followed by clearing skies. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 near midnight. Low overnight of 12.

Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

For Wednesday in Sandy Lake, we are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. Winds will becoming northwest 30 early in the afternoon. High for Wednesday of 28 with the Humidex at 29. The UV index 7 or high.

Cloudy skies will be there for the evening with skies clearing before morning. Winds will shift to be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Rain showers are expected in the morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm.

Local smoke will impact air quality and visibility. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High for the day will be 23 with the Humidex value at 29.

For Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Skies will be clearing later in the evening. Local smoke will continue. Winds will shift to be blowing from the northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early in the evening. Low overnight of 13.