Thunder Bay – WIlDFIRE UPDATE – The wildfire hazard is mainly moderate across much of the region. There are areas of high hazard in the Red Lake, Kenora and Fort Frances regions. The Nipigon region is at moderate to low hazard.

The next update will be provided on Monday, Oct. 4.

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the afternoon of Oct. 1.

At the time of this update there were 10 active fires in the northwest region. Two fires were being held, two fires were under control and six fires were being observed.

At the time of this update there were 10 active fires in the northwest region. Two fires were being held, two fires were under control and six fires were being observed. To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.