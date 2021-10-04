DRYDEN – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested an individual in connection with a serious assault in Dryden.

On September 30, 2021, at approximately 12:15 a.m., members of the Dryden Police Service responded to a report of an unconscious male at a Clearwater Crescent residence. Dryden Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were on the scene and requested police assistance.

Police arrived to discover a 31 year old individual with serious injuries. The victim was transported to hospital where the injuries were upgraded to life threatening.

Dryden Police requested assistance of the assistance of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Investigators have now arrested and charged 34-year-old Elliot FIDDLER of Dryden with Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Dryden Provincial Court on October 18, 2021.

The OPP North West Crime Unit continues to assist the Dryden Police Service with this investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).