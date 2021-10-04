Thunder Bay – Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident that occurred at a residential address on city’s southside Monday morning.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a reported disturbance in the area of Cumming and May Streets just before 11:40am on Monday, October 4.

When officers arrived they learned an altercation had taken place inside a multi-unit apartment building in the 200 block of Cumming Street.

Further investigation revealed a male was the victim of an apparent shooting.

Police report that the suspects had fled the area before officers arrived. The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of his injuries.

The extent of his injuries is unknown, but not believed to be life threatening.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, or dash cam or surveillance footage, that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.