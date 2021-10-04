Thunder Bay – TECH – In what is becoming a major outage Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp remain offline. The service problems started around 12:00 Noon EDT and have continued through the afternoon.

The so far five hour outage has impacted social media globally.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible</p>— Mike Schroepfer (@schrep) <a href=”https://twitter.com/schrep/status/1445114730151043073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” said Facebook posting the message on Twitter.

Dane Knecht, senior vice president at Cloudflare, tweeted that “The outage was attributed to Facebook’s BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) routes being withdrawn on the internet. That broke or hampered connectivity between the wider world and Facebook’s systems, including its DNS servers. As such, we can’t even resolve facebook.com right now.”

Multiple sources report that this outage is likely due to a major misconfiguration which has knocked the sites completely off the Internet in what has been described as an epic and nightmare scenario.

WHOIS was reporting that the domain Facebook.com is for sale. It is not. However for users is is as if the entire platform has disappeared from the Internet

The outage likely is a full and clear demonstration of how much many people and businesses, including media have become on social media.

Twitter has been seeing major usage this afternoon.

Marketwatch reports, “Facebook FB, -4.89% shares experienced their worst session in nearly a year, falling 4.9% to $326.23 for their worst single-day percentage decline since a 5% fall on Nov. 9, 2020. The stock outpaced a 1.3% loss on the S&P 500 index SPX, -1.30% and a 2.1% loss on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index. COMP, -2.14%