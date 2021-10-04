Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are continuing their investigate into the circumstances surrounding a sudden death and fire that took place at a Westfort home on Sunday evening.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Frederica Street East following reports of a structural fire.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters were also dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

TBPS report that a deceased individual was located inside the home.

As a result, members of the Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation of the sudden death and the fire. The Office of the Fire Marshall of Ontario is also involved in the investigation of the fire.

Police are continuing to maintain a scene and presence in the area.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.