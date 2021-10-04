Thunder Bay – TECHNOLOGY – As Facebook and WhatsApp continue to be down as of 2:30 PM Eastern Daylight time, people are either resorting to Twitter, or are talking to each other face to face.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Twitter reports major increases in people using the social media network.

Many Tweets are poking fun at people trying to cope with their forced break from social media.

when instagram, facebook and whatsapp go down pic.twitter.com/XTfD6eBXZb — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) October 4, 2021