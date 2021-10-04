Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit is investigating a motor vehicle collision that involved a cyclist on the city’s south side Monday.

Police were originally dispatched to the reported MVC in the area of May Street North and Northern Avenue just before 11:55 am on Monday, October 4.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

Police report that a a silver pickup truck and cyclist were involved.

Paramedics attended to the female cyclist at the scene before transporting her to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown but believed to be serious.

If you have any information – such as dash camera or surveillance footage — that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P21064779. You can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.