Facebook Experiencing Connection Issues – October 4, 2021

NetNewsLedger
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Thunder Bay – Technology – Social media giant Facebook is experiencing connection issues.

The widespread outage of Facebook including Instagram and WhatsApp started just before noon Eastern time.

For many across parts of North America including Thunder Bay the access to Facebook is down at the time.

Marketwatch is reporting, “Facebook FB, -5.28% shares dropped as much as 6% to an intraday low of $323, which would be their worst single day decline since a 6.3% fall logged on Oct. 30, 2020. The stock outpaced a 1.5% loss on the S&P 500 index SPX, -1.61% and a 2.3% loss on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,.