Thunder Bay – Technology – Social media giant Facebook is experiencing connection issues.

The widespread outage of Facebook including Instagram and WhatsApp started just before noon Eastern time.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

For many across parts of North America including Thunder Bay the access to Facebook is down at the time.

Marketwatch is reporting, “Facebook FB, -5.28% shares dropped as much as 6% to an intraday low of $323, which would be their worst single day decline since a 6.3% fall logged on Oct. 30, 2020. The stock outpaced a 1.5% loss on the S&P 500 index SPX, -1.61% and a 2.3% loss on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,.