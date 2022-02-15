DRYDEN – REGIONAL NEWS – Police in Dryden responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Monday. That traffic stop has lead to charges for a Kenora man, Sean FLETT and a Thunder Bay man, Kyle LURETIG.

Dryden Police report that at approximately 08:00 am on Monday, February 14, 2022, police observed a suspicious vehicle.

Upon following the vehicle, the suspects sped away and turned into a nearby driveway ultimately entering the breezeway of a local residence.

The suspects could not identify why they were in the residence and were advised they were under arrest for Break and Enter. Upon a short altercation where suspects resisted arrest both suspects were taken into custody.

Upon search of the vehicle, officers recovered stolen property including a firearm and various drug paraphernalia.