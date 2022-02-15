DRYDEN – REGIONAL NEWS – Police in Dryden responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Monday. That traffic stop has lead to charges for a Kenora man, Sean FLETT and a Thunder Bay man, Kyle LURETIG.
Dryden Police report that at approximately 08:00 am on Monday, February 14, 2022, police observed a suspicious vehicle.
Upon following the vehicle, the suspects sped away and turned into a nearby driveway ultimately entering the breezeway of a local residence.
The suspects could not identify why they were in the residence and were advised they were under arrest for Break and Enter. Upon a short altercation where suspects resisted arrest both suspects were taken into custody.
Upon search of the vehicle, officers recovered stolen property including a firearm and various drug paraphernalia.
Sean FLETT, 28-year of age, of Kenora, ON, has been charged with the following:
• Adult, Break and Enter
• Adult possession of loaded prohibited firearm, including various firearm charges x12
• Adult Resist Peace Officer
• Adult Possession of Schedule I Substance x 2
• Adult Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5 000; Adult Operation while Prohibited
• Adult Failure to Comply with Release Order x 4
Kyle LURETIG, of Thunder Bay, ON, has been charged with the following:
• Adult Break and Enter
• Adult Resist Peace Officer
• Adult Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with, including various firearm charges x 5
• Adult Failure to comply with release order x 2
FLETT and LURETIG will appear in Bail Court on February 15, 2022.
All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.