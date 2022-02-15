OTTAWA – NEWS – Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned.

As the Chief of the Ottawa Police, Sloly has faced widespread criticism over his handling of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ and its occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Sloly’s resignation to the Ottawa Police Services Board was presented today.

Peter Sloly joined the Ottawa Police, as Chief in October 2019. Before that he was the City of Toronto Police Service Deputy Chief for seven years. His police career includes 27 years in Toronto before resigning in 2016 prior to the end of his contract.