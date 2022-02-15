ATTAWAPSIKAT – NEWS – On February 12th, 2022, members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit, the NAPS Emergency Response Team (ERT) and NAPS Attawapiskat Detachment, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the First Nation community of Attawapiskat.

As a result of the investigation, four (4) adults were arrested and charged with sixteen (16) CDSA and Criminal Code (CC) charges with a substantial amount of drugs and currency seized.

The following people were charged:

Sky Josephine Hookimaw 24 years of age

1) Possession of Schedule I Substance Sec. 4(1) CDSA

Georgette Koostachin 50 years of age

1) Possession of Schedule Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking Sec. 5(2) CDSA x 3 counts

2) Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 Sec. 354(1)(a) CC

Natasha Nadine Koostachin 33 years of age

1) Possession of Schedule Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking Sec. 5(2) CDSA x 3 counts

2) Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 Sec. 354(1)(a) CC

Gavin Koostachin 28 years of age

1) Possession of Schedule Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking Sec. 5(2) CDSA x 3 counts

2) Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 Sec. 354(1)(a) CC

3) Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Sec. 88 CC

4) Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Sec. 91(1) CC

5) Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Sec. 92(2) CC

Police seized the following:

1. 2,674 Methamphetamine Tabs (Speed)

2. 303 Oxycodone Tabs (Percocet)

3. 1 Gram of Fentanyl

4. 5.5 Grams of Cocaine

5. $2,610.00 (two thousand six-hundred ten dollars) Canadian Currency

6. 30-30 Lever Action Rifle

7. 2 Imitation C02 Hand Guns

8. Collapsible Baton (Prohibited Weapon)

9. Brass Knuckles (Prohibited Weapon)

J. HOOKIMAW, G. KOOSTACHIN, N. KOOSTACHIN and G. KOOSTACHIN were each released on conditions and scheduled to appear on April 28th, 2022 for court in Attawapiskat, Ontario.

Accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Attawapiskat is located approximately 500kms north of Timmins, ON.