Thunder Bay – NEWS – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of firearms at a man in a vehicle in Dryden.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 9:24 pm CDT, on September 30, 2021, the Dryden Police Service responded to a call for a disturbance at a residence on Highway 17.

Officers saw a man outside the residence. The man entered a vehicle and drove into a police vehicle.

Officers discharged their firearms at the man in the vehicle.

The man was taken into custody.

The SIU’s mandate was invoked as per the Special Investigations Unit Act because police officers discharged their firearms at a person. Three investigators and two forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, the Director of the SIU must