Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A mixed bag of weather for the region for Sunday. However for most of the region Monday will see clear skies and sunny conditions.

Thunder Bay Outlook

For Thunder Bay, skies will be cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High for Sunday 18. With the UV index 2 or low.

It will be mainly cloudy to start the evening. Skies will be learing near midnight. Fog patches will be developing before morning. Low plus 5.

fort Frances Outlook

Fort Frances will see similar weather as Thunder Bay. To start the morning skies will be cloudy. This will shift as skies will become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

For Sunday night there will be clear sloes. Fog patches will be developing before morning. Low plus 5.

Sandy Lake Outlook

Sunny skies for Sandy Lake. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High for Sunday of 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Clear skies and an overnight low of +6 is forecast.

Dryden Weather Outlook

Mainly cloudy skies to start the morning in Dryden, but those clouds will be clearing late in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipating in the morning. High of 19 with the UV index 3 or moderate.

Clear skies with fog patches developing before morning. Low overnight of 10.