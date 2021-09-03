Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Another quiet day on the wildfire front. There were no new fires reported today. Currently there are 72 active fires in the region. There are three fires listed as out of control. One fire is being held. Ten fires are under control. 58 fires are simply being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the Kenora sector. Low to moderate hazard conditions are present in Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake sectors. Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors feature moderate hazard conditions with small areas of high hazard.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.