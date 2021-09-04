Amazon Prime Video and Left Bank Pictures today announced the start of production on the Canadian Amazon Original drama series, and second original scripted series, Three Pines. Filming in Montreal and rural Quebec, the series stars Alfred Molina and is based on Canadian author Louise Penny’s New York Times– and Globe and Mail-best-selling Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novels. The eight, one hour episode drama will film from August to December and launch exclusively on Prime Video in Canada, U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greenland. Sony Pictures Television will handle all other international sales.

Louise Penny’s highly acclaimed, best-selling mystery series has won the CWA New Blood Dagger award, as well as multiple Agatha, Anthony, Dilys, and Arthur Ellis awards. In 2021, a reader survey conducted by The Washington Post ranked Chief Inspector Armand Gamache the most beloved fictional detective, beating out such characters as Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot.

“With Three Pines we continue to grow our slate of local originals, and overall investment in Canada,” said Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios. “The series will be our first locally produced scripted drama, and we are thrilled to work with Left Bank to bring these layered characters, unique setting, and masterfully constructed mysteries that Louise created to Prime Video. Alfred Molina perfectly embodies the cerebral and compassionate nature of Gamache, and leads a tremendous cast.”

“Alfred Molina is one of my favourite actors and it’s thrilling to be working with him again,” said Andy Harries, chief executive officer, Left Bank Pictures. “His warmth, talent, and charisma are perfect to play Louise Penny’s much-adored Inspector Gamache. We are privileged to be shooting Three Pines, as our first-ever series in Canada, and bringing the originality and popularity of her incredible stories to a worldwide audience.”

Three Pines comes from Amazon Studios and is produced by Left Bank Pictures, the Sony Pictures Television-owned production company behind The Crown, with Canadian production company Muse Entertainment providing production services. The series is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures. Additionally, Sam Donovan, Emilia di Girolamo, and Alfred Molina serve as executive producers. The series is written by Emilia di Girolamo, who adapts the novels as lead writer, and Catherine Tregenna will pen two additional episodes. Directors on the series are Sam Donovan, serving as lead director, Mohawk director Tracey Deer, and Daniel Grou. John Griffin will series produce. Tracey Deer also serves as Indigenous consultant, alongside Katsitsionni Melissa Fox. IllumiNative will also consult on the series.

The series is part of Prime Video’s continued investment in Canada, following the revival of the sketch comedy The Kids in the Hall, docuseries All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, comedy-variety series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, scripted comedy The Lake, and special Rupi Kaur Live. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed 24 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in Vancouver, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto, Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, as well as parts of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Montreal.

