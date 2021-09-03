Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 42-year-old Sarah Shunk.

Sarah was last seen in the City of Thunder Bay in June of 2018.

Family is concerned for her wellfare. Sarah is described as being a caucasian female.

Sarah is 5’10”, 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sarah Shunk is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.