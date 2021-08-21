Thunder Bay – WEATHER – We are in for a weather day across much of the region. There are Special Weather Alerts, Air Quality Alerts, Rainfall Warnings, and a few Heat Advisories in effect for Saturday.

The impact of weather can be different. Heavy rainfall overnight in Kenora, along with a thunderstorm. There was a lightning strike at the KFC in Kenora. Needless to say it was more than just the chicken which was fried. The impact on the building and electronics was severe. The restaurant is currently closed.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

For Thunder Bay, there are no weather alerts or warnings. We are calling for a few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy. There has been a bit of rain overnight, but not enough to keep the garden growing. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds will be from the south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this morning. High for the day will be 25 with the Humidex making it feel more like 30. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight, we are calling for partly cloudy skies. Expect local smoke from area wildfires this evening. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

6:08 AM EDT Saturday 21 August 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h are possible today. Strong southwest wind will develop this morning. Wind will shift to west and northwest near noon or early this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are likely. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind. Local power outage is also possible,

The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies today with a few showers beginning this morning. Local smoke this morning will be in the area and impact air quality. Winds will be from the south at 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west at 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon.

The temperature will fall to 16 this morning then remain steady. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches are going to be developing overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this evening then becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 10.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 17 this morning in Sachigo Lake. There will be rain showers at times heavy with the risk of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts of up to 25 mm over western sections of the region. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature will fall to 9 this afternoon. The UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the periods of rain should be ending near midnight followed by more clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 9 overnight.

5:00 AM EDT Saturday 21 August 2021

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Rain, at times heavy, is expected. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are likely by tonight, with an additional 10 mm possible near the Manitoba border.

Marten Falls – Neskantaga Weather

Heat Warning in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Hot and humid conditions will continue today. Considerably cooler and less humid air will arrive the western portion in the afternoon after the passage of a cold front today.

Maximum temperatures: near 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values near 37.

Minimum temperatures: 22 degrees Celsius.

Overall forecast is for increasing cloudiness. There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Saturday will be 30 with the Humidex making it feel more like 37. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low overnight of 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Special weather statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h are possible today.

Strong southwest wind will develop this morning. Wind will shift to west and northwest near noon or early this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are likely. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind. Local power outages are also possible, if objects fall and knock down power lines.

Saturday’s forecast is for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be overall from the south at 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 this afternoon. The temperature will fall to 16 this morning then remain steady. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 10.