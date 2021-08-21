Atikokan – Weather – Smoke plumes from forest fires over southwestern portions of Quetico are resulting in locally poor air quality. Smoke will continue to impact the area intermittently through the weekend.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires.

As the winds shift direction to more westerly this afternoon and southerly on Sunday, the specific communities that are impacted may change, but the smoke will be mostly transitory over those impacted communities