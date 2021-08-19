Earning 19 national points, Eno surged six positions in the race for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, now No. 7 and within 50 points of the No. 1 rank

By Kacie Albert

CORONATION, Alta. – Unmatched in Coronation, Alberta, young gun Tanner Eno (Coronation, Alberta) reached an important career milestone Wednesday evening, sweeping the Touring Pro Division’s Royal Rumbull at the Coronation Rodeo Grounds to win his first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) event.

As the last man to leave the chutes in Round 1, the 22-year old embodied the old adage of saving the best for last, catapulting to the top of the event leaderboard courtesy of an 84.5-point ride on Thriller (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.).

Undeterred by the pressure of being the No. 1 man in the event, Eno’s winning ways continued in the championship round.

Drawing Stay Away (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp). as his final animal athlete opponent, Eno matched the bull jump-for-jump en route to an event-best, and career-high, 88.5-point score.

Eno’s hometown victory earned him 19 national points.

In the race for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, and accompanying $50,000 bonus, Eno gained significant ground courtesy of the golden finish. He surged six positions in the national standings, rising from No. 13 to No. 7. He now trails No. 1 Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan) by 50 points.

Parsonage, fresh off his league-leading third Canadian event win of 2021 in Magrath, was unable to continue his momentum in Coronation. He was bested in Round 1 of the Royal Rumbull by Bob Rock (Skori Bucking Bulls).

Second was two-time PBR Canada Champion Zane Lambert (Ponoka, Alberta).

Going a perfect 2-for-2, Lambert tied for fourth in Round 1, riding Double Deuce (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.) for 82 points, before recording the third-best score in the championship round when he made the 8 atop Lil’ Hooch (Flying High Rodeo Corp.) for 87.5 points.

Lambert collected 10.5 Canadian points and rose from No. 10 to No. 8 in the national standings, inching within 54.5 points of No. 1 Parsonage.

Should Lambert win the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, he would tie three-time Champion Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan) for most Canadian titles won by one rider in league history. Roy earned the year-end honor in 2008, 2010 and 2012.

Lambert, the 2013 and 2017 national champion, and Roy are the only two riders in league history to have won the PBR Canada Championship multiple times.

Third was 2018 PBR Canada Champion Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan).

Coverchuk punched his ticket to the championship round after recording the eighth-best score of Round 1, marked 80.5 points atop Cash Grab (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls).

The Saskatchewan cowboy then punctuated the Royal Rumbull in electric fashion, bringing the raucous crowd to its feet when he tied for the championship round victory via an event-best 88.5-point ride on Blackstone After Party (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.).

Coverchuk is just the second rider in 16 outs across all levels of competition to make the 8 aboard the powerful bovine.

Collecting 10 Canadian points, Coverchuk overtook Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan) for the No. 2 rank in the national standings. Attempting to become just the third multi-time PBR Canada Champion in league history in 2021, Coverchuk is now just 21 points behind No. 1 Parsonage.

For Buttar, not only is he attempting to join the elite club of multi-time PBR Canada Champions in 2021, but he is also in contention to become the first-ever back-to-back national champion in league history.

Despite tying for seventh at the Touring Pro Division event, Buttar was unable to gain ground in Coronation.

After riding Pedro (Eno Bucking Bulls) for 81.5 points in Round 1, the Saskatchewan contender was dispatched short of the 8 in the final round, bucked off by Hanna Motors Winston Bruce (Skori Bucking Bulls).

A double entry, 2018 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta) finished both fourth and fifth to earn a combined 11 national points.

As the final rider to go a perfect 2-for-2, Tetz secured the fourth-place effort compliments of his 83.5-point score on Big Chill (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls) in Round 1 and 79-point effort atop Gaume Farms Homegrown (Eno Bucking Bulls/Gaume Farms) in the championship round.

The Calgary native’s second Top-5 finish of the event was headlined by his 82.5-point ride on Glamorama (Shay Marks) in the opening round.

Tetz is now No. 3 in the race for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship having risen one spot after entering the event No. 4. He trails the top position by 26.67 points.

PBR Canada’s Touring Pro Division next travels to Stavely, Alberta, and L4L Ranch for the Glen Keeley Memorial Bull Riding on August 21. Action gets underway at 6:00 p.m. MDT.

PBR Canada Touring Pro Division – Royal Rumbull

Coronation, Alberta – Coronation Rodeo Grounds

Event Results (Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Canadian Points-World Points)

Tanner Eno, 84.5-88.5-173-19-10 Zane Lambert, 82-87.5-169.5-10.5-6 Cody Coverchuk, 80.5-88.5-169-10-4 Nick Tetz [2], 83.5-79-162.5-7-3 Nick Tetz, 82.5-0-82.5-4-2 Logan Biever, 82-0-82-1.5-1 Dakota Buttar, 81.5-0-81.5-0-0

(tie) Ashton Sahli [2], 81.5-0-81.5-0-0

