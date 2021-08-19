Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are still heat warnings in effect across all of Western Ontario and most of Northern Ontario. The only respite from the heat is found along the areas on the James Bay coast. The cold spot this morning in Ontario at 7.0 ° C or 44.6 ° F us in Peawanuck recorded at the airport.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 15 this morning headed to a high of 32 in Thunder Bay today. Sunny skies will greet the day. There are some fog patches however they will be dissipating this morning. The Humidex will make it feel more like 40.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with an overnight low of 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 21 to start the day in Sioux Lookout. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. High of 30 with the Humidex making it feel like 35.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 20.

Washaho Cree Nation

It is eight degrees this morning headed to a high of nine today in Washaho Cree Nation. Skies are cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning.

Tonight will see continued overcast skies. Temperature steady near 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 22 headed to a high of 31 in Dryden today. Sunny skies are in the forecast. Humidex value is 36.

Tonight we expect clear skies and an overnight low of 21.