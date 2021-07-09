Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has issued a fire ban on all open and recreational burning within the city of Thunder Bay effective midnight tonight. This ban on outdoor burning is consistent with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s Restricted Fire Zone declaration.

Residents are reminded that all burning permits are suspended when a fire ban is in effect. Any open burning during a fire ban will result in prosecution and substantial fine.

This fire ban will be lifted when weather conditions improve.

The community’s cooperation is appreciated. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue will advise when the fire ban and suspension of permits is lifted. City of Thunder Bay residents can still use propane fire bowls and heaters, pizza ovens, and BBQs but residents are urged to exercise caution with any device or activity that could cause a fire.

For more information on permit rules and regulations, visit www.thunderbay.ca/fire. Permit rules and regulations are strictly enforced and failure to obtain a permit or follow the permit rules will result in prosecution and fine.