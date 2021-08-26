NEEBING – NEWS – While the MNR has lifted the Restricted Fire Zone for the larger Thunder Bay area, Municipal fire bans remain in place until lifted by local Fire Departments.

Neebing remains in a High Fire Hazard rating and conditions remain very dry. The situation is being monitored and a decision on lifting the local fire ban will be made if and when conditions improve.

The fire ban began Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 12:01 am and will continue until further notice.