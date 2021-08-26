DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden OPP along with the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime and Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Northwest Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Treaty 3 Police Service (T3PS) executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Arthur Street in the City of Dryden.

OPP report that on August 25, 2021 at approximately 1:30 pm, officers executed a search warrant as part of an on-going investigation into the sale of illicit drugs in the City of Dryden.

As a result, officers located and seized Cocaine, Crystal Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Psilocybin, $810 cash, counterfeit cash and drug paraphernalia.

John LENNY, 44 years old, of Dryden has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- CDSA 5(2)

Possession Counterfeit Money- have in custody – Criminal Code (CC) 450(b)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000- in Canada – CC 354(1)(a)

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Adam ARSENAULT, 31 years old, of Dryden have been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs – CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- CDSA 5(2)

Possession Counterfeit Money- have in custody – Criminal Code (CC) 450(b)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000- in Canada – CC 354(1)(a)

The accused was released from custody with a future court date of September 20, 2021 at the Dryden Ontario Court of Justice.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs in Dryden, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.