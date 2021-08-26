Thunder Bay – NEWS – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to charge a Thunder Bay Police Service officer after a man was seriously injured during an arrest in April 2021.

What Happened?

On April 29 at about noon, the officer attempted to make an arrest of a man who had outstanding warrants. The man fled on foot, entering a residence on Marks Street North and out onto a second-floor balcony before jumping down. He was eventually located and arrested by the officer.

The man was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken left foot and an injured left finger.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and serious injury.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision):

