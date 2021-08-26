Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has lifted the City wide fire ban that was previously in place, consistent with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests lifting the Restricted Fire Zone declaration.

Fire Stations are open to the public in limited capacity due to Covid-19, so residents are still encouraged to renew and/or apply online. New permit applications require an inspection by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue personnel, and those inspections will be completed as soon as possible. All valid outdoor burning permits will be reinstated.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds citizens that any outdoor burning within the city requires a permit. Permit rules and regulations are strictly enforced and failure to obtain a permit or follow the permit rules will result in prosecution and fine.

To apply for an outdoor burning permit, renew a permit, permit rules and regulations, and more information, visit:www.thunderbay.ca/fire