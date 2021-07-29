NOLALU – NEWS – Nolalu Fire is updating residents on the current open fire ban in the region.

The Service states:

It has recently come to our attention that individuals in our area are burning unlawfully and telling others that the fire department told them it was okay.

Just to be clear:

In an unincorporated area such as the one we live in, the local fire department is not able to, and will not EVER grant “exemptions” to the fire ban. We fall under the direct jurisdiction of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and as such they are the ones who implement and enforce the fire ban.

If they issue a fire ban, that means no burning*. It is legislated by law into the forest fire prevention act, and we have no say in the matter.

We are obligated by law to investigate every call, and if you are found to be burning illegally we will extinguish the fire and notify the MNRF.

The number to report illegal burning during a fire ban is 310-FIRE and is a direct line to the MNRF.

If there is an emergency related to a fire please call 911 or 473-5200 (the local fire dispatch number).

We appreciate everyone’s efforts in keeping our community safe, even with the scattered rains we have received recently, it is still extremely dry and the risk for fire remains high-extreme.

*there are very limited exceptions to the no burning rules. These can be found online under OReg 207/96 OUTDOOR FIRES, or by calling the local MNRF department.