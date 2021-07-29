Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Service our continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 49-year-old male who was located deceased on the city’s south side Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue and Superior North EMS were dispatched to the Neebing River, behind the Arthur Street Marketplace, just after 3:30 pm on Tuesday, July 27.

A passerby had called 911 regarding the body, which was observed in the water. Upon arrival, emergency crews established the person was deceased.

Members of the TBPS Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place in Toronto on Friday, July 30.

The deceased has been identified and next of kin has been notified.

As of today, Police continue to hold and process a scene in the area and request the public continues to avoid the area.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.